One arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in central Jefferson City.

A news release said JCPD received multiple reports of a weapons offense at about 9:20 Wednesday morning.

Responding officers determined one person fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 200 block of West Dunklin Street.

One victim and multiple witnesses identified a suspect fleeing the area on foot, according to the news release.

The suspect was captured and taken into custody in the 700 block of Madison Street.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.