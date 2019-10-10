One arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in central Jefferson City.
A news release said JCPD received multiple reports of a weapons offense at about 9:20 Wednesday morning.
Responding officers determined one person fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 200 block of West Dunklin Street.
One victim and multiple witnesses identified a suspect fleeing the area on foot, according to the news release.
The suspect was captured and taken into custody in the 700 block of Madison Street.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Jonathan Irons has been confined to an orange jumpsuit for almost 23 years in the state prison... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations announced a $40,000 national grant from Recast City on Wednesday. The grant... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the Jefferson City Amtrak station will be spending a little more time in the elements... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - If you see more police around on Saturday, don't be alarmed. With M.U. homecoming just days away,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -This year's Snow Palooza is going to look a little different than past years. For the first time on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A spin on the popular Tons-of-Trucks event was held at Cosmo Park on Wednesday. Touch-a-Truck was designed for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A fugitive suspected of taking part in a mass shooting last weekend at a Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The city council announced the Bicentennial Bridge is expected to officially have a contractor by November 1... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman facing charges in the death of a young boy was released from jail late Wednesday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in central Jefferson City. A news release said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Physical therapists with MU Healthcare's Children's Therapy Center and an army of volunteers came together to help make... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Two Fulton women are charged in connection to a rape case involving a 16-year-old boy. 24-year-old Hayleigh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - An officer from the Centralia Police Department was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday with using interstate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Josh Hawley came to Columbia Tuesday to comment on the recent impeachment news, the president’s decision to withdraw... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - City leaders voted to amend an ordinance clarifying what qualifies as a motorized bicycle and where people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning an assault that occurred early on the morning of Sunday,... More >>
in