One Arrested for an Alleged Shooting in Domestic Dispute

OSAGE COUNTY - James Wayne Swoboda was arrested for first-degree assault and armed criminal action after he allegedly shot Bobbie Jean Brooks in Belle, Missouri on June 25th. Swoboda is in the Osage County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Osage County Sheriffs arrived at 5524 Highway 89 South in Belle, responding to a domestic altercation. The sheriff's department stated that Swoboda allegedly shot Brooks with a small caliber handgun. Brooks was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she had first been transported to a local hospital.