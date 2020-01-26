One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus

COLUMBIA— Officers with the University of Missouri Police Department arrested John T. McLiney, 19, on one count of second-degree domestic assault, according to an email from MU spokesperson Sara Diedrich.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence hall on the 1000 block of Rollins Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, Diedrich said.

Authorities confirmed McLiney was a student at MU. He was booked into the Boone County Jail where bond was set at $4,500.