One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations

JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive devices at two different houses in Jefferson City early Friday morning.

46-year-old Iasha Cannady was arrested with pending charges of First Degree Arson, according to JCPD.

The Jefferson City Police Department and Jefferson City Fire Department responded to 808 Lafayette after an explosive device started a fire in the bedroom area of the house.

Around 2:30 a.m. a fire was also started in the bushes in the front of the house, according to a news release.

"A bottle containing flammable liquid was also placed on the bedroom window sill and was lit on fire," the release said.

Six people were home at the time.

The second arson instance occurred around 5 a.m. at 1221 East Water Street.

A bottle on fire with flammable liquid was thrown into the house, according to a news release. Officers located the bottle that was thrown at the window of the residence igniting a fire at the front of the home.

JCPD and detectives are still investigating both incidents.