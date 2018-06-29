One Candidate For University President

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The search for the next University of Missouri president is down to a single finalist. Several members of a 19-member advisory committee told The Associated Press the group met today to interview just one finalist. A source familiar with the search process says the curators recently interviewed Gary Forsee, the recently ousted chief executive officer of Sprint Nextel. The source asked not to be identified because of the confidential nature of the search. Forsee could not be reached for comment. Committee members will pass their opinions to university curators, who have the final say. The curators are scheduled to meet in Kansas City next week. The new president would replace Elson Floyd, who left Missouri in April for Washington State University's top job. Interim President Gordon Lamb continues to lead the four-campus system until a new president is hired.