One charged after deadly Saturday hit-and-run

COLUMBIA - A Harrisburg man has been charged in a Saturday hit-and-run that left one dead.

Charles Waddill, 50, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police say Waddill struck Timothy Wilson, 51, of Columbia, in the 1400 block of Range Line Street just after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning before leaving the scene and heading west on I-70.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 1, Waddill told Columbia Police Department officers he was driving in the area at the time of the crash, according to a probable cause statement.

A white 2011 Subaru Tribeca matching the vehicle description from the incident was found at Waddill's home with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, police say.

Waddill's bond was set at $100,000. If released, he is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.