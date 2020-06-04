One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Department of Army civilian died at Fort Leonard Wood following a crane incident around 2 p.m. today.

According to a press release, emergency services transported the civilian to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital where they were pronounced at 3:28 p.m.

A second civilian was also treated and release with minor injuries, the release said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public and the incident is under investigation.