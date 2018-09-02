One Colorado Murder Suspect Captured

COLORADO SPRINGS - Colorado Springs Police caught one of the two suspects involved in the murder of former Missouri corrections official Tom Clements.

The police said they tried to stop the suspect, James Lohr, at an intersection, but Lohr did not stop.

Lohr started running, until police caught him nearly half a mile later.

Lohr and the other suspect are members of a white supremacist gang. Police are still searching for the other suspect.