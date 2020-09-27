One Columbia organization is raising money to get inmates out of jail

COLUMBIA - Race Matters, Friends is helping inmates who can’t afford to pay bail and are left sitting in jail for minor infractions.

The group started looking into the bail process over a year ago. Group member Sheela Lal said the Boone County jail bond system is broken.

“It immediately sends low-income families into a poverty cycle,” Lal said.

The group is set to bring the issue up at Monday’s city council meeting during public comment.

“Not only do taxpayers in Columbia and Boone county subsidize a system that is designed to keep certain people out of our economy, Lal said. “They are also losing money in 10 years. We just don't know what that money looks like.”

Race Matters, Friends is holding a fundraiser to raise bail money on Saturday. Group member Peggy Placier said part of the reason they want to help is because bonds companies change for their services.

“We would not be considering violent crimes like murder,” Placier said.

Monday's city council meeting will start at 7 p.m.






