One daughter has special window talks with her mother while in nursing home

COLUMBIA - Dr. Amy Knopps has visited her mother, Mary Ann Knopps, in the nursing home since 2017. But, due to COVID-19 those visits became a bit more complicated.

Dr. Knopps said they've know for a while that communication might get cut off with her mother because of the pandemic.

"I would go and see my mother around two times a day," Dr. Knopps said. "She is a former nurse so she understands why nursing homes are cutting off communication."

Mary Ann has been in a Columbia nursing home since 2017.

Dr. Knopps said even though she can't see her mother in person, she devised a plan.

"The nurses were extremely helpful," said Dr. Knopps. "I saw some stuff online about "window talks" and I wanted to see if this is something that could work for us. I asked the nursing home to see if this was okay and they are more than happy to help me see my mother."

Dr. Knopps said the nurses will wheel her mother to the window so they can visit for a few minutes everyday.

"This is just an amazing thing they are doing so I can get that special moment everyday," Dr. Knopps said.

She said even though a resident in a nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, she is putting her faith in the administration.

"Yeah it's scary," said Dr. Knopps. "I have to trust the staff, the administration and the residents in keeping everyone safe and making smart decisions.