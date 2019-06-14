One dead after a duplex fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A man was found dead after a fire at a duplex on Balboa Lane in Columbia around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
The man was identified as Jason Ian Frazier, 38, of Columbia, the Columbia Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters forced themselves into the duplex but found only heavy smoke and no flames. CFD later determined the fire extinguished itself before crews arrived.
Assistant Fire Marshal Shawn McGruder said the fire started in the kitchen after food was left cooking while unattended.
