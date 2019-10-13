One dead after car crash in Cooper County

COLUMBIA — One person died after a crash in Cooper County Saturday morning.

Haven Pennington, 19, drove her Pontiac Grand Prix across the center of the road into the path of a Jeep Cherokee, hitting it head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Jeep, Michael Kendrick, was pronounced dead on the scene by Cooper County coroner James Hurt.

Three other passengers, 40-year-old Melissa Kendrick, a 14-year-old and a 7-year-old, were transported to University Hospital.

Kendrick and the 14-year-old both have serious injuries. The 7-year-old's injuries are considered moderate.

Pennington was also transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

This is the 2nd fatality in October for MSHP Troop F's jurisdiction and the 51st for the year.