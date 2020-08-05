One dead after Cole County crash

22 hours 55 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 3:58:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News
By: Katie Athey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLE COUNTY- One woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the collision occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and Route U around 7:55 a.m. 

According to the report, Mlinda Hammond, 46, of Jefferson City, was traveling to cross U.S. Highway 50 when she failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with an oncoming vehicle operated by Tammy Meisenheimer, 57, of California. 

Meisenheimer, and a 24-year-old passenger were transported to the University Hospital after suffering serious injuries. 

More News

Grid
List

Medicaid expansion passed in Missouri what's next?
Medicaid expansion passed in Missouri what's next?
COLUMBIA — Amendment 2, which greatly expands Medicaid eligibility in Missouri, passed Tuesday night. But the next steps are more... More >>
40 minutes ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Truman's Bar issued formal citation for breaking health order
Truman's Bar issued formal citation for breaking health order
COLUMBIA — Truman's Bar and Grill was issued a formal citation from Columbia's municipal court for violating the recent social... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 12:57:30 PM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,241 new cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,241 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Callaway County leaders discuss unifying COVID-19 message
Callaway County leaders discuss unifying COVID-19 message
FULTON — Leaders from across Callaway County met in Fulton on Wednesday to present a unified message regarding COVID-19. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Vitamin D doesn't prevent depression in older adults, large study finds
Vitamin D doesn't prevent depression in older adults, large study finds
(CNN) -- Vitamin D is known as the "sunshine vitamin" because your body absorbs the nutrient primarily through exposure to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:40:06 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model
CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model
( Missourian ) - The Columbia School Board is considering delaying the district’s start date to after Labor Day... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:28:11 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration
Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration
JEFFERSON CITY - The registration process for students is changing while students also change their classes for the fall semester.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Mike Parson wins Republican nomination
Mike Parson wins Republican nomination
JEFFERSON CITY — Current Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be on the ballot in November after securing the Republican nomination... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:45:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri
Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri
COLUMBIA— Missourians voted to expand Medicaid eligibility, according to reporting from the Associated Press. The State Auditor’s Office estimated... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case
Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case
PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County prosecutor has called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the death of Hannah... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:06:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

EmVP: Hickman teacher kept teaching despite having brain cancer
EmVP: Hickman teacher kept teaching despite having brain cancer
COLUMBIA - Teaching English at Hickman High School in Columbia is Bill Morgan's passion and metaphorically speaking his saving grace.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
COLUMBIA - Current State Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Missouri Democratic Primary for Governor. Galloway was projected to... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Discussion over school year continues at CPS board meeting
Discussion over school year continues at CPS board meeting
COLUMBIA- Parents showed up to Tuesday afternoon to a special board meeting at the Columbia Public Schools Administration building over... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:26:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

The Latest: Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress
The Latest: Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Missouri primary election (all times local): 11:30 Cori Bush,... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 8:06:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
COLUMBIA - Today is Missouri's Primary Election - voters cast their ballots Tuesday to determine party candidates for governor, U.S.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:42:02 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
(CNN) -- A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, injuring thousands and blowing out... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:41:18 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3pm 77°
4pm 78°
5pm 77°
6pm 75°