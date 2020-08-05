One dead after Cole County crash
COLE COUNTY- One woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the collision occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and Route U around 7:55 a.m.
According to the report, Mlinda Hammond, 46, of Jefferson City, was traveling to cross U.S. Highway 50 when she failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with an oncoming vehicle operated by Tammy Meisenheimer, 57, of California.
Meisenheimer, and a 24-year-old passenger were transported to the University Hospital after suffering serious injuries.
