One dead after Cole County crash

COLE COUNTY- One woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the collision occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and Route U around 7:55 a.m.

According to the report, Mlinda Hammond, 46, of Jefferson City, was traveling to cross U.S. Highway 50 when she failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with an oncoming vehicle operated by Tammy Meisenheimer, 57, of California.

Meisenheimer, and a 24-year-old passenger were transported to the University Hospital after suffering serious injuries.