One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash

1 day 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 10:13:04 AM CDT June 29, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of Columbia, was walking west across Range Line Street when a vehicle traveling northbound in the 1400 block struck Wilson just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle then fled north to westbound I-70, according to a press release.

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white Subaru SUV with front end damage.

Columbia Police requests anyone with information about the incident calls 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

