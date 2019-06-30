One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash

COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of Columbia, was walking west across Range Line Street when a vehicle traveling northbound in the 1400 block struck Wilson just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle then fled north to westbound I-70, according to a press release.

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white Subaru SUV with front end damage.

Columbia Police requests anyone with information about the incident calls 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.