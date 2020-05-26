One dead after crash on Missouri state highway 5 Monday night

HOWARD COUNTY - A 30-year-old Armstrong, Mo. man is dead after a two person crash on Missouri State Highway 5 Monday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F's crash report, Ethan Fuemmeler was pronounced dead at the scene after his car crashed head on with 62 year-old Philip Discus' vehicle. The scene was two miles south of Missouri State Highway 3.

The report said Fuemmeler was traveling southbound around 9 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the northbound path of Discus'. Discus attempted to swerve his car out of the way, but crashed into Fuemmeler's vehicle head on.

There are no injuries reported to Discus at this time.

Fuemmeler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

This is Troop F's fifth fatality in May and the 24th fatality in 2020.