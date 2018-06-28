One dead after driver careens off Rangeline, hits two pedestrians

COLUMBIA - One woman is dead and two others were injured after a car hit two pedestrians Monday evening near Rangeline Street (Missouri 763) and Elleta Boulevard when the driver veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

Police said the driver of the car, 17-year-old Ashley Moore of Columbia, was driving northbound on Rangeline around 6:30 p.m. when she swerved to avoid a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The report said Moore lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right hand side of the road, hitting two pedestrians who were walking north along the east shoulder of Rangeline just south of Elleta before the vehicle careened off the roadway.

Ambulances took the two pedestrians, 52-year-old Michael Johnson and 44-year-old Dianna Barney, both of Columbia, to University Hospital. Medical personnel pronounced Barney dead at the hospital. Police said Johnson's injuries weren't life-threatening. The report said Moore sustained injuries, but was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said they don't suspect excessive speed, impairment or inattention on the part of driver to have been factor's in the incident.

As of Monday morning, police hadn't located or identified the car Moore was trying to avoid.