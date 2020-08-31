One dead after fatal crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-70 Saturday night.

According to reports, 53-year-old Ricky L. Reeves crashed his motorcycle into the back of a tractor trailer truck, and was then hit by two vehicles.

After the initial collision an unknown vehicle and an unknown driver hit Reeves and his motorcycle.

Reeves remained on the highway and was struck once more by Patrick B. Finley, 80, of Columbia.

Reports say Reeves was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.