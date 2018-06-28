One dead after fatal motorcycle wreck near Springfield airport

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities said one person has died after his motorcycle crashed near a southwestern Missouri airport.

The Springfield News-Leader reported 31-year-old Bradley N. Price of Republic died in the late Saturday night accident.

Lt. Chad Eutsler of the Springfield Police Department said Price appeared to have lost control when driving his motorcycle east on Highway 266 near the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The department said Price hit the median and was thrown from the vehicle.

Eutsler said police are investigating the wreck and interviewing witnesses.