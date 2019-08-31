One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY - One person is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Phelps County.

According to the MSHP crash report, a 2011 Toyota Avalon driven by Joseph Jaegers, 82, of Shawnee, OK, was travelling eastbound on I-44 when it veered off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a culvert, tree, and fiber cable post before striking a second culvert and becoming airborne at about 4:20 p.m.

Jaegers was transported to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the car, Lola Jaegers, 82, of Shawnee, OK, was flown to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.