One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY - One person is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Phelps County.
According to the MSHP crash report, a 2011 Toyota Avalon driven by Joseph Jaegers, 82, of Shawnee, OK, was travelling eastbound on I-44 when it veered off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle struck a culvert, tree, and fiber cable post before striking a second culvert and becoming airborne at about 4:20 p.m.
Jaegers was transported to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
A passenger in the car, Lola Jaegers, 82, of Shawnee, OK, was flown to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
