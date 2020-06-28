One dead after intruder enters house

MEXICO - One man is dead after an intruder broke into his home early Saturday morning.

Mexico Public Safety Department revealed that the victim has been identified as Chance J. Davis, 25.

According to a Facebook post from Mexico MO Department of Public Safety, Davis' girlfriend called the police a little before 5 a.m. after an intruder came into her house on the 800 block of West Street.

Davis was shot and killed by the intruder. He was declared dead at the scene.

Mexico Public Safety is asking for assistance from the Mid Missouri Major Case Squad to continue with an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Mexico Public Safety.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it with more information as it is made available.