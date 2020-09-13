One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left the driver of a motorcycle dead Friday night.
According to a crash report, Marcus. E Hough, 34, of Hallsville was driving near Route Z, south of Mexico Gravel Road when he veered off the road and flipped the motorcycle. The report said it was a single vehicle crash and no one else was injured.
Hough was pronounced dead at the scene by University paramedics. The report said he was wearing a helmet.
The death marks Troop F's sixth fatality for September.
