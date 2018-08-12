One dead after Pettis County semi-crash

PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65.

The crash occurred Monday at 11:15 a.m., but Missouri State Highway Patrol did not release their report until Saturday morning.

Eric Brown, 51, was travelling West, in a semi-truck, and crossing Northbound US 65 at Route J when Gerald Grable, 68, was travelling North on US 65. Grable's vehicle struck the towed unit of the semi.

Pettis County coroner pronounced Grable dead on the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.