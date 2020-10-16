One dead after semi truck crash in Miller County

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MILLER COUNTY - A West Virginia man died in a car accident South of Eugene. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 600 feet North of Saline road on Highway 17. 

Franklin Alford, a 76-year-old man from Harrison, West Virginia died after Greg Mathis, a 46-year-old man from Oak Ford, Illinois crossed the center lane.

Mathis was traveling in a semi loaded with logs when he struck Jonathan Hensley, who was driving a dump truck. The logs became unsecured and started falling onto the road.

Alford's pickup truck was struck by logs and was forced to the right side of the road. Alford then struck a tree and a fence.

Seth Graves was in the fourth vehicle and had minor damage after logs struck it.  

Alford was declared deceased at the scene by the Miller County coroner.

The major crash investigation unit investigated the accident. 

