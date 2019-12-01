One dead after shooting in Fulton
FULTON - One person was shot dead after entering a residence in Fulton Saturday morning.
Fulton Police Department say the victim entered a residence in the 600 Block of Jefferson Street and was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police have not yet released the names of the people involved as it is an ongoing investigation.
