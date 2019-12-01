One dead after shooting in Fulton

1 day 6 hours 35 minutes ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News
By: Dominic Bolt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - One person was shot dead after entering a residence in Fulton Saturday morning.

Fulton Police Department say the victim entered a residence in the 600 Block of Jefferson Street and was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not yet released the names of the people involved as it is an ongoing investigation.

