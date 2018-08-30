One dead after small plane crashes in Missouri

RICHMOND (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after a single-engine plane crashed in northwest Missouri.

KCTV reports (http://bit.ly/1Y4i2OO ) that Ray County Sheriff's deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded Tuesday to reports of a small plane losing contact with air traffic controllers.

The Ray County Sheriff's Department says the pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was killed in the crash. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.