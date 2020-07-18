One dead after Thursday motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY - One man died after a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Barton, 60, was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 54 around 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

The MSHP report said Barton missed the turn onto Allen Road, and crashed into the "road side."

Barton was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.

He was airlifted to the University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday night.