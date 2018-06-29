One Dead, Five Hurt in Altercation at Family Barbecue

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - One man is dead and five people are hurt after a man drove into a crowd of people at a family gathering in southeast Missouri. Joseph Thornton of Sikeston faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and five counts of assault. He is jailed on a $100,000 bond.

A probable cause statement from the Scott County prosecutor says Thornton was asked to leave a family barbecue Sunday in Sikeston. Thornton allegedly drove into a crowd at the home, striking three adults and three children. The car came to a stop after striking the house.

Authorities say 33-year-old Keremie Johnson died after becoming stuck under the car. The injured included two 3-year-olds and a 4-year-old, along with two adults. Details on their conditions were not available.