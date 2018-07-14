One dead, five injured after crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - One woman was killed and five others were injured after a Wednesday morning crash.

According to a traffic report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, three children and two others were injured in the crash.

Kevin Kennedy, 21, was driving on Route Z in Camden County when the vehicle crossed the center line around 8:30 a.m.

Kennedy's van struck 63-year-old, Ronald Rhodes' vehicle, then overturned.

Brittany Barfield was a passenger in Kennedy's van when she was partially ejected. She died at the scene of the crash.

Kennedy was sent to University Hospital for serious injuries. The three other children in the car were taken to Lake Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

Rhodes was also sent to Lake Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

According to the report, Barfield and Kennedy were not wearing seat belts.

Barfield's family has been notified.