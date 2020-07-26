One dead, four injured after late-night boat crash

By: Kathleen Gomez, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One woman is dead and four others are injured after two boats crashed on Lake of the Ozarks early Saturday morning.

According to reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol, two boats collided on the 18 mile-marker of the main channel a little after midnight. 

Dawn M. Steinkuehler, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2005 Formula she was aboard was totaled by a 1995 Sea Ray. Another person on the boat was ejected into the water and faces serious injuries. Three other passengers face minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the people on the Sea Ray.

MSHP also reported that the driver of the Sea Ray, 52 year-old John D. Bennett, was arrested on four charges: BWI with serious physical injury, BWI with death to another, BWI with serious injury, and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel.

Bennett is currently being held in the Camden County Jail.

The report said that this is TROOP F's second boating fatality this year.

