One dead in Callaway County helicopter crash

1 hour 38 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News
By: Alayna Chapie, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was killed in a helicopter crash east of Fulton, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies were called to a crash near County Road 101 and County Road 108 On Wedensday at 2:28 p.m.  Several witnesses told the deputies they saw a helicopter in distress. 

The helicopter was found about 45 minutes later in a remote area north of Bartley Lane.  

The sheriff's office called the search "extensive" and said it included the Fulton Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Central Callaway Fire Protection District, Callaway County EMS and the Staff for Life helicopter.

National safety experts are being brought in to investigate.

More News

Grid
List

One dead in Callaway County helicopter crash
One dead in Callaway County helicopter crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was killed in a helicopter crash east of Fulton, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Former Missourian experiences Hurricane Michael's "catastrophic" aftermath
Former Missourian experiences Hurricane Michael's "catastrophic" aftermath
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A former Missouri woman, now living in Florida's panhandle, said Wednesday she is experiencing the "catastrophic"... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 3:41:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

McCaskill's campaign office responds to new video from Project Veritas
McCaskill's campaign office responds to new video from Project Veritas
COLUMBIA - Claire McCaskill's office has responded to a investigative piece by Project Veritas,which focuses on her campaign office. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

She blocked a black neighbor from entering their St. Louis building. Then she got fired
She blocked a black neighbor from entering their St. Louis building. Then she got fired
(CNN) -- A white woman has been fired after video emerged of her confronting and blocking the entry of a... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man leads effort to bring voters to the polls
Jefferson City man leads effort to bring voters to the polls
JEFFERSON CITY – Robert Pinhero created a GoFundMe page and is recruiting drivers to help get voters without a car... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Cole County fire district seeks tax increase
Cole County fire district seeks tax increase
Cole County – From oil-dripping trucks to ones without seatbelts, Cole County Fire District officials say there's a pressing need... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 2:38:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Eight arrested in Callaway County drug bust
Eight arrested in Callaway County drug bust
KINGDOM CITY - Eight people were arrested after the Callaway County Sherrif's Office found 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, about one... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Drug-resistant salmonella from chicken sickens nearly 100
Drug-resistant salmonella from chicken sickens nearly 100
(CNN) -- At least 92 people in 29 states have been infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after coming... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 1:11:43 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

GOP on defense to explain pre-existing condition protections
GOP on defense to explain pre-existing condition protections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — In ads and speeches, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is pounding Missouri voters with a single... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 12:19:00 PM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Scooter rider injured in Jefferson City multi-vehicle crash
Scooter rider injured in Jefferson City multi-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A multi-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with injuries right before the Wednesday morning commute.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 11:42:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Family, friends rally for murdered Lincoln University student
Family, friends rally for murdered Lincoln University student
JEFFERSON CITY- The man prosecutors accused of killing Lincoln University student Charon Session pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. About... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 10:54:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Nobel Prize winner honored with space on campus bike rack
Nobel Prize winner honored with space on campus bike rack
COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri had to toss out giving its Nobel Prize winning scientist a parking space... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in Top Stories

No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the estimated... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in News

Police investigate armed robbery in northwest Columbia
Police investigate armed robbery in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a convenience store in... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 9:32:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in Top Stories

New mobile pantry in Jefferson City provides fresh foods for those in need
New mobile pantry in Jefferson City provides fresh foods for those in need
COLUMBIA- A new mobile pantry location through The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will open Wednesday afternoon providing... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 6:27:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Mid-Missouri schools get beef added to their menus
Mid-Missouri schools get beef added to their menus
LADDONIA—The Community R-6 School District is the second district to get new beef options added to its school menu. The... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT October 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia police investigate shots fired incident
Columbia police investigate shots fired incident
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department investigated a shots heard call on Tuesday evening. The incident happened at the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 Tuesday, October 16, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT October 16, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia City Council helps neighborhood watch secure 2019 funding
Columbia City Council helps neighborhood watch secure 2019 funding
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Neighborhood Watch recently secured funding for next year. The Columbia City Council awarded them this money... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 Tuesday, October 16, 2018 8:17:00 PM CDT October 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
7pm 58°
8pm 55°
9pm 53°
10pm 49°