One dead in Callaway County helicopter crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was killed in a helicopter crash east of Fulton, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a crash near County Road 101 and County Road 108 On Wedensday at 2:28 p.m. Several witnesses told the deputies they saw a helicopter in distress.

The helicopter was found about 45 minutes later in a remote area north of Bartley Lane.

The sheriff's office called the search "extensive" and said it included the Fulton Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Central Callaway Fire Protection District, Callaway County EMS and the Staff for Life helicopter.

National safety experts are being brought in to investigate.