Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old Fulton man.

Justin Witt of Fulton, Joey Morris of Vandalia and William Schoening-Scoggins of Fulton have all been charged with second-degree murder, forgery, and attempted stealing and possession of a controlled substance.

Witt has also been charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call early Tuesday morning and found Nathan Pritchett Jr. dead at the scene on County Road 136 east of State Road J, south of Calwood.

Around 5 a.m., the Fulton Police Department found Morris and Schoening-Scoggins at a house in the 900 block of Churchill Drive in Fulton. Both were taken into custody.

The Fulton police then located Witt around 1:25 p.m. at a house in the 5000 block of County Road 410 southeast of Fulton. He was also taken into custody.

Witt, Morris and Schoening-Scoggins currently remain in the Callaway County Jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation.