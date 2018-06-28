One dead in Cape Girardeau house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in southeast Missouri.

Cape Girardeau coroner John Clifton told The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/1NDlgRO ) that 73-year-old Zeno Blattel died after being taken from the burning home Monday night.

Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis says firefighters found Blattel in the house, passed out from smoke inhalation.

Clifton says the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play isn't suspected.

Authorities say electrical problems are the apparent cause of the fire.