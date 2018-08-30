One dead in car accident on I-70

BOONE COUNTY- One man died and two others were injured in a two car accident near mile marker 118 on Interstate 70 at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Larry Noland, 71, of Warsaw, Missouri, died after his car was hit from behind on the highway. The driver of the other car, Jeffrey Bricker, 48, suffered moderate injuries. Jerry Noland, 47, who was in the car with Larry Noland, only suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred after the car Larry Noland was driving started to experience a mechanical issue, causing the car to slow down. Bricker's car then struck Larry Noland's car, ejecting Larry Noland from the vehicle.

Neither Larry nor Jerry Noland were wearing seat belts, according to the Missouri Highway State Patrol's website.

Both Larry Noland and Bricker were transported to University Hospital, where Noland died shortly after.

The investigation is still ongoing.