One dead in fatal crash on Old Highway 63

COLUMBIA - One person died and another was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Police said Perri A. Jones, 21, was driving Southbound on the 2200 block of Old Highway 63. Destiny Hardin, 19, was also in the vehicle.

Around 1:54 a.m., police said, Jones was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control on a curve. The vehicle ran down an embankment and rolled.

Jones was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Hardin received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Jones was an MU student, according to Christian Basi, MU media communications director. Hardin is also enrolled at MU.

Neither Jones nor Hardin was wearing a seatbelt, police said.