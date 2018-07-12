One Dead in Fort Leonard Wood Vehicle Accident

FORT LEONARD WOOD - A two vehicle accident in Fort Leonard Wood left one dead and another in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The accident involved a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck and a 2005 Dodge Neon. Fort Leonard Wood emergency services personnel arrived on the scene just minutes after the accident happened at 3:21 p.m.

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital personnel pronounced the driver of the Dodge Neon dead at the scene at 3:43 pm. According to GLWACH personnel, the passenger in the Dodge Neon was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia and is listed in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the HEMTT are both soldiers and were not injured.

The Fort Leonard Wood Military Police and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the accident.