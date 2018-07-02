One Dead in House Fire Near Branson

BRANSON (AP) - The Missouri fire marshal is helping to investigate a house fire that killed one person near Branson.

Officials tell KOLR-TV (http://bit.ly/NgfTuW) the cause of the blaze early Wednesday might never be known, because the damage was so severe. The victim's name was being withheld while relatives were notified.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. just outside the Branson city limits. Firefighters from three departments responded and found the victim's body inside after putting out the flames.

Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt says crews had to lay out 1,500 feet of hose to get water on the fire. By then, he says, the fire was too far along to save the house.