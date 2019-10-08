One dead in Montgomery County motorcycle crash
HERMANN - One person died and three more were hurt in a crash just north of Hermann Monday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
MSHP said 65-year-old Randall L. Shepard of Montgomery City was heading north on Missouri Highway 19 just before 5:30 P.M. Monday afternoon, when a car driven by 39-year-old Jason Ryder of Hermann made a left turn into the path of Shepard's motorcycle.
Shepard was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to University Hospital in Columbia, where he was pronounced dead.
Ryder and two passengers in the car were transported to Hermann Hospital with minor injuries.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Two Fulton women are charged in connection to a rape case involving a 16-year-old boy. 24-year-old Hayleigh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - An officer from the Centralia Police Department was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday with using interstate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Josh Hawley came to Columbia Tuesday to comment on the recent impeachment news, the president’s decision to withdraw... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - City leaders voted to amend an ordinance clarifying what qualifies as a motorized bicycle and where people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning an assault that occurred early on the morning of Sunday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the Dix Road bridge in Jefferson City for repairs at midnight... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri taxpayers have spent $366,000 on private attorneys to defend former Gov. Eric Greitens' use of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a year-long search, the City of Columbia named a permanent director of finance Tuesday morning. Matthew... More >>
in
HERMANN - One person died and three more were hurt in a crash just north of Hermann Monday night, according... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three cases in one hearing will be presented before the Supreme Court Tuesday involving workplace discrimination against LGBTQ... More >>
in
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their work in understanding how... More >>
in
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously approved to ban conversion therapy on juveniles Monday night. Conversion therapy is the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After six people were fatally shot in September, one Columbia guidance counselor realized a vulnerable population was not... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina pushed the St. Louis Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The United States' war in Afghanistan is the nation's longest war, with Monday marking the 18th year since... More >>
in