One dead in Montgomery County motorcycle crash

HERMANN - One person died and three more were hurt in a crash just north of Hermann Monday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said 65-year-old Randall L. Shepard of Montgomery City was heading north on Missouri Highway 19 just before 5:30 P.M. Monday afternoon, when a car driven by 39-year-old Jason Ryder of Hermann made a left turn into the path of Shepard's motorcycle.

Shepard was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to University Hospital in Columbia, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryder and two passengers in the car were transported to Hermann Hospital with minor injuries.