One Dead in Pettis County

The destruction from one of the hardest hit areas was just south of Sedalia along Anderson School Road. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one person died late Sunday afternoon from the same twister that turned this neighborhood upside down. Police shut down the road as workers fixed nearby power lines. As state troopers assessed the worst damage, residents like Mark Degraffenreid took stock, "You can tell it's ruined several people's lives. Houses are gone. Buildings are gone. Cars are gone."

Before the storm hit, some people tried to protect their property from the tornado. But it just didn't work. Remnants of everyday life litter the ground, ripped apart. Degraffenried said, "On the job I had one experience last year. It wasn't near as severe as this. I've seen a little worse in Camden County a few years back, but this is the worst here I've seen."

Aerial shots during the day show the most devastation. Homes completely destroyed are common. But for those that lost everything, there is a glimmer of hope. As Degraffenreid puts it, "Hang in there. It's all material. It can all be re-bought, rebuilt. It'll take time but at least they have their life."

Pettis County officials confirm two people are still missing from the county this morning.