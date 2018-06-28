One dead in recycling plant explosion

NEOSHO (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating an explosion at a recycling facility in southwest Missouri that killed one person and injured another.

Neosho city spokesman Wes Franklin told The Joplin Globe the explosion at USA Metal Recycling in Neosho occurred early Monday. He said the site has been contained and there was minimal damage to the building.

Franklin says USA Metal Recycling recycles military shell casings at its Neosho plant. Lisa Nichols, a dispatcher with USA Metal Recycling in Lowell, Ark., said the company isn't commenting.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration says its regional office has opened an investigation into the cause of the explosion. OSHA says the injured employee is expected to recover.

The agency also says the site has about 8 to 10 employees.