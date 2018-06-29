One Dead in Shooting at Truman Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Truman Sports Complex as an attempted murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a parking area between Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and a man died of a self-inflicted wound.

The Kansas City Royals said Friday night's game with the Anaheim Angels would be played as scheduled. One gate and one parking area were closed.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting.