One dead, one arrested for DWI following pileup on Highway 50

1 month 1 week 4 days ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 8:20:00 AM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MONITEAU COUNTY - Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday in which one man died and another was eventually arrested for driving drunk.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the car driven by Joshua Kirchner of California hit a truck in the rear before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a second truck head-on. The first truck also hit the second truck. 60-year-old Steven Smart, the driver of the second truck, died at the scene.

Kirchner and his passenger were taken to SSM St. Mary's Health Center in Jefferson City. Jose Perez of Jefferson City, the other truck driver, was airlifted to the University Hospital in Columbia. Troopers later arrested him for driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

