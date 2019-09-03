One dead, one in custody after shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA - Police continue to investigate a homicide after a man was shot dead on Saturday.

According to a news release, officers went to the area of 11th Street and Ohio Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and a person on the ground. They arrived to find Adrian Clark, 25, injured with several gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Police later arrested Elijah Watts, 27, of Sedalia, and are requesting charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.