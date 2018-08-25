One Dead, Three Hurt in Macon Fire

MACON - The Macon Fire Department responded to 702 N. Rubey Street at about 2:00 Friday morning. One person died and three others were injured. Investigators will not release the cause nor the identity of the person who died.

Pat Calnan lives across the street and called 911 when he noticed the blaze.

"I was walking my dog. I took my dog out to the bathroom and saw some smoke and people yelling and ran into the house to call 911," Calnan said.

Assistant Fire Chief Corey Blackford believes that the fire started from a unit in the building's first floor.

"The entire structure has smoke damage, and the fire was contained to the apartment of the origin," Blackford said.

Residents in the building were evacuated and given shelter assistance by the Red Cross. Blackford said residents may be able to return home as early as next Tuesday (April 12th) after the utilities are reconnected.

After the fire was controlled, the firefighters left around 8:30 in the morning.