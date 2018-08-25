One Dead, Three Hurt in Macon Fire

7 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, April 08 2011 Apr 8, 2011 Friday, April 08, 2011 5:11:00 PM CDT April 08, 2011 in News
By: Yan Lu
loading

MACON - The Macon Fire Department responded to 702 N. Rubey Street at about 2:00 Friday morning. One person died and three others were injured. Investigators will not release the cause nor the identity of the person who died.

Pat Calnan lives across the street and called 911 when he noticed the blaze.

"I was walking my dog. I took my dog out to the bathroom and saw some smoke and people yelling and ran into the house to call 911," Calnan said.

Assistant Fire Chief Corey Blackford believes that the fire started from a unit in the building's first floor.

"The entire structure has smoke damage, and the fire was contained to the apartment of the origin," Blackford said.

Residents in the building were evacuated and given shelter assistance by the Red Cross. Blackford said residents may be able to return home as early as next Tuesday (April 12th) after the utilities are reconnected.

After the fire was controlled, the firefighters left around 8:30 in the morning.

More News

Grid
List

PrideFest tradition continues
PrideFest tradition continues
COLUMBIA- MidMo Pride hosts its 14th annual PrideFest Saturday by welcoming the community to partake in a day of celebration.... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Boone County Democrats elect first transgender person to central committee
Boone County Democrats elect first transgender person to central committee
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party elected a transgender person to its Central Committee for the first time this... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 8:47:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Columbia property owner concerned over solar farm plan
Columbia property owner concerned over solar farm plan
COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a solar farm proposal Thursday, sending it the Columbia City Council for... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

FNF Week 1: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 1: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the first week of Friday Night Fever with either a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Man sentenced for road rage killing of Missouri mother
Man sentenced for road rage killing of Missouri mother
INDEPENDENCE - A 41-year-old Independence man who fatally shot a young mother during a 2016 road rage confrontation has been... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:09:35 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Columbia man charged with attempting to purchase deadly chemical
Columbia man charged with attempting to purchase deadly chemical
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was charged in federal court Friday. He is accused of trying to buy a... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Suspect dead after firing shot at police during pursuit
Suspect dead after firing shot at police during pursuit
HERCULANEUM (AP) — A suspect is dead after allegedly firing shots at officers during a pursuit along an interstate highway... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 3:45:43 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

The best prevention to sex trafficking is education
The best prevention to sex trafficking is education
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is one of many organizations that have ideas on... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Missouri Highway Patrol leader to retire, lead Public Safety
Missouri Highway Patrol leader to retire, lead Public Safety
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Sandra Karsten is retiring and will take on a job leading... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 3:13:43 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Feds confirm 507 people sick after eating McDonald's salad
Feds confirm 507 people sick after eating McDonald's salad
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal health officials say they've confirmed more than 500 cases of people who became sick with an... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 2:52:17 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Worker admits racist graffiti, fire at Kansas City church
Worker admits racist graffiti, fire at Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former church maintenance worker at a Kansas City church pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Diocese opens files for potential investigation
Jefferson City Diocese opens files for potential investigation
JEFFERSON CITY - Bishop Shawn McKnight gave Attorney General Josh Hawley full access to records in the Jefferson City Diocese... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 12:38:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

LATEST: Suspect named after bomb squad detonates device following bank robbery
LATEST: Suspect named after bomb squad detonates device following bank robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they safely detonated a suspicious device found in the vehicle of a suspected bank robber... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 12:04:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says
McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says
(CNN) -- Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year , has made the decision to discontinue... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 10:21:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries
Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries
MOBERLY - A Moberly man crashed his car into the Fraternal Orders of Eagles building Friday morning. The 57-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 10:01:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Rapper's tour van shot up in Missouri after performance
Rapper's tour van shot up in Missouri after performance
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say four men were wounded when a rapper's van came under fire on a St.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 8:53:27 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year
SUNRISE BEACH- Missouri Water Patrol is adding some temporary "no wake" zones near the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout competition... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:47:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 88°
12pm 91°
1pm 93°
2pm 94°