One Dead, Two in Custody After St. Louis Gun Battle

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people are in custody in St. Louis after a body was found inside a car following a gun battle.

KMOV-TV reports that the Sunday night shooting happened on the city's north side. A caller told police that several people in a car began shooting at people, and those people shot back.

Police spotted the suspect car and followed it, and a chase began. The car stopped after hitting spike strips put down by police. The driver tried to run but was captured.

In the front seat of the car, police found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was also taken into custody.