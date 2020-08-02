One dead, two injured after shots fired at house party

WARRENSBURG - One woman is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Warrensburg Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Warrensburg Police Department, police were called to the 400 block of Grover to investigate a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police found 17-year-old Maliyah S. Lakey of Warrensburg dead from a gunshot wound.

Two others were shot, a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, and face non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

It was reported that a fight broke out at a large house party and a male subject pulled out a gun and started shooting. Authorities are searching for the male suspect.

This investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.