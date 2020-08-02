One dead, two injured after shots fired at house party
WARRENSBURG - One woman is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Warrensburg Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post from Warrensburg Police Department, police were called to the 400 block of Grover to investigate a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police found 17-year-old Maliyah S. Lakey of Warrensburg dead from a gunshot wound.
Two others were shot, a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, and face non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
It was reported that a fight broke out at a large house party and a male subject pulled out a gun and started shooting. Authorities are searching for the male suspect.
Warrensburg Officers today (Saturday, 08/01) were called to the 400 block of Grover to investigate a shooting. When the...Posted by Warrensburg Police Department on Saturday, August 1, 2020