One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight

COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Joe Machens Hyundai dealership.

Officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the dealership located at 1300 Vandiver Road.

According to a press release, officers located a victim who reported three males approached him, while all displaying handguns, and demanded money and other valuables.

The victim reported being struck several times by one of the suspects but did not need medical attention.

The three men are described as ranging in height from 5'6 to 5'10. One male was reported wearing a black hoodie, and another male was reported wearing a gray hoodie. They were last seen running northeast from the dealership. No further description was provided.

With help from a CPD K-9 unit, one suspect, who was identified later as a juvenile, was tracked and located in the wooded area of Diamond Avenue and Garnet Drive. He was detained for robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

CPD is working on leads with CID detectives to identify the other two suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.