One detained for bomb threat at Midway Travel Plaza

1 day 9 hours 55 minutes ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 11:58:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News
By: By Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter and Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - One person was detained in connection to a threat made at the Midway Travel Plaza on Highway 40, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. 

The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 8:08 a.m. in response to a trespassing call. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the man attempted to start a fire near gas pumps and was told to leave. 

The man told the deputies he had an explosive device in a backpack. When authorities arrived, they tried to get the man to walk away from the backpack, but he refused. Authorities fired a beanbag round at the man to detain him. He taken to a hospital to be evaluated. 

The Columbia Fire Department Bomb Squad searched the backpack but did not find any explosives. 

This story is ongoing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

More News

Grid
List

Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
O'FALLON (AP) — New court filings say a former Cub Scouts leader sexually abused at least seven children. The... More >>
6 minutes ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:47:03 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
(CNN) -- Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served in the Navy during the... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:45:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays
Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays
COLUMBIA - Cold weather that moved in overnight has caused some wet roads to become icy, prompting a number of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 5:52:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

City Council passed 4% water rate increase Tuesday
City Council passed 4% water rate increase Tuesday
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council passed a four percent increase in revenue from water fees. There were four... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 10:27:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital could become independent local hospital
Boone Hospital could become independent local hospital
COLUMBIA - Tuesday Boone Hospital trustees announced two future management options. The trustees announced the options are either a... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:14:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Proposal gives low-income families smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
Proposal gives low-income families smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
COLUMBIA - An initiative is up for approval Tuesday night at city council that could save a life. "Share... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:02:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
FAYETTEVILLE - Since opening up conference play on January 8th against No. 1 Tennessee and ultimately dropping the contest, 87-63,... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:21:04 PM CST January 22, 2019 in Sports

Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons
Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons
KANSAS CITY - On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that defensive coordinator, Bob Sutton, would be dismissed of his... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 4:39:57 PM CST January 22, 2019 in Sports

Families displaced after fire find comfort in a hot meal, community support
Families displaced after fire find comfort in a hot meal, community support
HOLTS SUMMIT - For families displaced after an apartment complex fire, a warm meal puts the comfort in comfort food.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 4:34:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Fire victims say they're grateful for Holts Summit community
Fire victims say they're grateful for Holts Summit community
HOLTS SUMMIT - A woman displaced by a massive fire in Holts Summit Monday said it was "horrific and real."... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 4:16:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Study from MU professor calls attention to sexual harassment in housing
Study from MU professor calls attention to sexual harassment in housing
COLUMBIA – A recently-published pilot study by an MU law professor calls attention to landlords’ sexual harassment of their low-income... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 4:09:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Missouri almost dead last in ranking of teachers' starting salaries
Missouri almost dead last in ranking of teachers' starting salaries
COLUMBIA - A recent report says Missouri ranks 49th in average starting teacher salary. The Missouri Department of Elementary... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 3:22:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Clifton Hills water main break affects Westran school district
Clifton Hills water main break affects Westran school district
CLIFTON HILL - The Westran School District released its students from class early Tuesday due to a water main break... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 2:57:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Former JCPS employee sues school district for discrimination
Former JCPS employee sues school district for discrimination
JEFFERSON CITY - A former Jefferson City Public Schools employee filed a lawsuit accusing the district of discrimination. Denise... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 2:51:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Democrats say more money needed to get students to school
Democrats say more money needed to get students to school
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want more funding for K-12 transportation and the Columbia School Board agrees. “Desperately underfunded,"... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Truman VA named "best place to work" for "unprecedented" second time
Truman VA named "best place to work" for "unprecedented" second time
COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital has been awarded the Veterans Health Administration's award for "Best Place... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 2:39:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News

Government shutdown affects rural transit provider
Government shutdown affects rural transit provider
COLUMBIA - The largest rural transit provider in the state is reducing services because of the government shutdown. “What... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 21°
11am 23°
12pm 24°
1pm 25°