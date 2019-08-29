One detained, four at large following burglary at Jefferson City store

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for three people after detaining one in connection to a burglary at the Best Buy on Missouri Boulevard.

Officers responded to the story at around 4:30 p.m. and saw a van driving away. After a short chase, police said the people in the van got out and ran away in different directions.

Police detained one, and said the others are still at large and are not from the Jefferson City area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400), Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477) or at jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.