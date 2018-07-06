One dies after Sunrise Beach fire

SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at 98 Range Lane and everyone inside was able to get out of the house on their own.

Then one person began to complain of chest pains and respiratory issues.

The person was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital where they died.

Investigators say the fire seems to have been accidental. Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is working with the State Fire Marshall's office to find out more information.

The name of the victim will not be released until tomorrow.