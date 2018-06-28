One Family Left to Move on Regency Trailer Park's Last Day

COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the original deadline for families with children living at the Regency Mobile Home Park to move off the property. Families were initially given until May 1 to vacate their homes. However, families with school children were given an additional 30 days until May 31.

One of Regency's employees said there's only one family left to move out of the park. He said the park is allowing that family to wait and move until Friday.

The mobile home park will be replaced by Aspen Heights Townhomes. The student housing complex will hold around 300 new apartments and is set to open for the fall semester of 2013.